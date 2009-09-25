Election 2010: California Senate

Rasmussen Reports shows that Chuck Devore is doing better against Barbara Boxer than the NRSC's favorite, Carly Fiorina. Maybe it's that website of hers.

Pollster.com: OH: 2010 Sen (Rasmussen 9/23)

Good news for Rob Portman

(tags: Rob Portman)

Wilson to Dems: You "mislead"!

Great to see the Republicans putting Joe Wilson front and center to raise money

(tags: Joe Wilson You Lie)

Planned Parenthood Deserves the ACORN Treatment - HUMAN EVENTS

Gary Bauer has the top story at Human Events and he makes a good point on Planned Parenthood.

Fiorinaâ€™s new Web site bashed by Democrats, Republicans

It really is like her campaign is full of counter-intuitive geniuses. They decided to make a website so bad that it'd go viral on the internet. Well, it worked!

(tags: Carly Fiorina California)