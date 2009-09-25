links for 2009-09-25
Election 2010: California Senate
Rasmussen Reports shows that Chuck Devore is doing better against Barbara Boxer than the NRSC's favorite, Carly Fiorina. Maybe it's that website of hers.
Pollster.com: OH: 2010 Sen (Rasmussen 9/23)
Good news for Rob Portman
Wilson to Dems: You "mislead"!
Great to see the Republicans putting Joe Wilson front and center to raise money
Planned Parenthood Deserves the ACORN Treatment - HUMAN EVENTS
Gary Bauer has the top story at Human Events and he makes a good point on Planned Parenthood.
Fiorinaâ€™s new Web site bashed by Democrats, Republicans
It really is like her campaign is full of counter-intuitive geniuses. They decided to make a website so bad that it'd go viral on the internet. Well, it worked!
(tags: Carly Fiorina California)