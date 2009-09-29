Ten New Details on the Apple Tablet

When this comes out, I will stand in line to buy one. Just because.

(tags: Apple iPhone tablet)

This Shouldnâ€™t Happen in America.

My recommend button does not work and were I to front this it would break any and all inks to it because it was not posted today. But this is your must read of the day, from Susannah. Wow, what excellent work. This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you do a diary!

(tags: Glenn Beck Barack Obama America)

America's Next Great Pundit â€“ Win a Weekly Opinions Column

This is the most damnably lame thing the Washington Post has ever done.

(tags: Washington Post)

GOP's new 'a tax' ad

The GOP has decided to go straight after Obama's lies with a new ad on the health care plan.

(tags: GOP taxes Barack Obama healthcare)

Spain's Goth First Daughters Embarrass, Embarrassed By Dad

Nice. In Spain the Prime Minister gets to block release of his daughters' pictures. Not so much here. And they are goths.

(tags: Spain)

331 Days Looking at Porn

And that's just the National Science Foundation's use of taxpayer dollars.

(tags: Pornography)

Gauging the Politics of Newt Gingrich's Catholic Conversion

Dan Gilgoff looks at the politics of Speaker Gingrich's conversion to Catholicism. He hasn't been the first to discuss this angle.

(tags: Newt Gingrich Catholicism)