Survey Shows N.Y. Special Election Is Wide Open - Roll Call 20% of voters are undecided in NY-23 and the House GOP Leadership has chosen to join ACORN in supporting Dede Scozzafava over the conservative. By the way, Fred Thompson was the first big name to endorse Doug Hoffman. Where are Pawlenty, Romney, Pailn, Huckabee and the rest of the 2012 gang?

RedState's Erick Erickson - talk.politics.misc | Google Groups Leftists really are stupid, aren't they? Just read this email that was submitted to a publicly accessible Google Group. They actually think I am in favor of a violent overthrow of the government. I think Media Matters hopes someone goes after the President because then they will get to cheerlead a rounding up of conservative pundits they think are harmful to the advance of socialism.

Light Peak I am intrigued by having one connection on my computer for all my plugs. I suspect Apple + intel can pull it off.

ACORN's 'Power Plan" found in documents group left behind in Oklahoma City | Washington Examiner The right needs to start paying attention to stuff like this. As a friend said in email to me, "he Right tends to quickly mobilize over a hot issue or election and stand down afterward. The Left is ALWAYS plotting their next move via their interlocked lobbies, PACs, media outlets, and activists. The Right didn't plan to fail. It always, however, fails to plan." Yep.

Pawlenty preps 2012 campaign team Every Presidential cycle you have to have your harmless well-connected guy with the high powered consultants and no message or beliefs. It is a very effective strategy in primaries. I hope Pawlenty is not that guy and assume he will offer substance, but it sounds rather milquetoast right now. "Freedom" "Rah-Rah" [insert generic pablum here]. And I say this as a guy who likes him and likes the idea of Pawlenty 2012. He is a solid governor. But I need more. (True and fair that the thing just launched. I'll be patient) Honestly though, I really don't care about 2012 right now. I'm focused on 2010. And while his staff can spin that this effort will help in 2010, it will only help the party to the extend it can also help his 2012 bid, so it'll be a compromised effort until after November 2, 2010. Pawlenty can start himself off as a man of meaning and substance, however, if he engages for Doug Hoffman in NY-23 and puts his money where his mouth is.