Dennis Ross for Congress | Florida, District 12

I'm hearing really good things about this guy. No, he is not the UN envoy, Middle East guy. This Dennis Ross is a conservative running in FL-12. He's got a pile of endorsements, including from Jeb Bush. I'm thinking we might need to delve deeper into this guy and see if he's worth a RedState endorsement. He looks promising.

FL SEN: Marco Catches A Roving Eye - Hotline On Call

Karl Rove has good taste in some candidates, but not others. I'm glad to see him aligned with me on Marco Rubio. Too bad he's supporting KBH in Texas.

V-Formation Flight of Birds

I've always been fascinated by and marveled at birds in flight like this. I remember growing up in Dubai seeing flamingos fly over in a V pattern. That was impressive. Then, as a kid, you wondered about them pooping on you.

Closed Border, closed economy, closing opportunities | eaves.ca

I'm sure this guy is to the left of me, but he is right on the money when it comes to legal immigration. We are shooting ourselves in the foot by closing the border to smart people who want to work, live, and play in this country.

Verizon Wireless blasts AT&T Mobility in new ad: 'There's a map for that' (with video)

Hilarious Verizon commercial. I love my iPhone. I increasingly hate AT&T.

A Nobel Prize for American Medicine

This will be all the more rare and special once Obamacare rules the nation and doctors are thrown into poverty and we all have rationed care. Well, actually, maybe the rate of experimental treatments will go up as people become even more desperate for treatment and cures.

Kausfiles : Another Prestigious Error from The Atlantic

After all the B.S. regarding Sarah Palin's youngest child, I wonder why the Atlantic remains in business. It has gone straight down hill.

John Sharp is a Fool

The Texas GOP has RedState's back. Don't mess with Texas.