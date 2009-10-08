One gay man, two lesbians, a three-legged cat and a poisoned curry plot

Yes, that is the headline of the day, if not the headline of the century. The headline writer had to have worked at the Sun or New York Post. Just had to for that bit of genius.

Galyean for Congress 2010

I know nothing about this guy, but it is nice to see a website that is not red, white, and blue. The visual appeal is good. The site is done by Stoneridge Group, a company I used to use with all my campaign mail. You may not have heard of them, but they are the best in the business as far as I'm concerned. And conservative too.

The Rightâ€™s Real Problem: Too Big to Fail | The New Ledger

This, ladies and gentlemen, is your must read of the day.

LeMieux votes with Al Franken

Charlie Crist's errand boy has taken to voting with Al Franken in the Senate. Remember, LeMieux said he was a "Charlie Crist Republican." The paper makes it sound like the Franken amendment was innocuous, but it is one in a series of attacks Franken is launching against Haliburton and corporations in general.