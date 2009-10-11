Robert McChesney is Barack Obama's technology advisor. In this linked article he wants us all to know he thinks the United States is the greatest terrorist in the world. Really.

Galyean for Congress

When I linked to this guy's website to comment on the website, I did not know who he is. Now I do. You may want to consider throwing some money his way. There are several good guys in this race, but this candidate is the guy who helped write the Guantanamo Bay protocols, etc. It would piss the left off to no end if this guy were elected to Congress. Heads would explode among all the right people.

We may very well need to line up behind him. Besides, if he gets in Congress it decreases the chances of the left prosecuting the guys who made us safe. Having one of their own in Congress sends a strong message that we aren't too keen on Eric Holder trying to prosecute those who have kept us safe.