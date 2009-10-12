White House Tries to Strike Down Insurance Industry Criticism Ahead of Key Vote

OMG! A study on health care costs came out <i>while the Senate is discussing health care.</i> The timing is clearly suspect and we should not trust the study as a result. What utter horse crap. I wonder if Linda Douglass likes being Joseph Goebbels of the White House Health Care shop.

Did Viacom Find YouTube's smoking gun?

Viacom wants to shut down YouTube. Funny how CBS News is reporting this. Yes, Viacom and CBS have had a relationship. Still, this would suck for many.

Rep. Flake's survivalist vacation in the tropics: Diary and photos

Jeff Flake is awesome and not just in a budget cutting sort of way. This is really cool.

WHITE HOUSE: Gay rights marchers? Where? â€œHe knows this march is happening, and he canâ€™t even â€¦

That's just gay.

Leif Erickson parade showcases Viking pride

Wimps. No display of Viking pride is genuine unless it includes pillaging, cut throats, burned buildings, and forcing the women and children of the town into servitude in the hinter lands.