More GOP.com

HEY!!! LOOOOKKKKKK!!!!! We're NOT just the party of white guys.

GOP.com

Not bad. Lots of red though. Geez. Even we don't use that much. But it is definitely refreshing, although the Democrats have already pointed out that the section on "Future Leaders" is empty.

BLOCKING CONSERVATIVES ON TWITTER

There is a campaign of sorts being organized by the left to block conservatives on Twitter who use the #TCOT, #IAMTHEMOB, or #RS hashtag â€” the latter being RedState's hashtag. It's funny. The right has become dominant on Twitter so the left is organizing to block us all from it. So much for freedom of ideas and competition.

Organized Against Labor

Mark Levin is making professors across America squirm. This man has to be one of the hardest working people ever.

18th Century Silver Swan Automaton Looks More Realistic than Most Modern Robots

Impressive. Very impressive.