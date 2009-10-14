links for 2009-10-14
Alabama Democratic Party mistakenly appoints dead man to local committee
The state of things to come with the Alabama Democratic Party.
Frazier may drop U.S. Senate race, challenge Perlmutter
This sounds like a good idea. Frazier will challenge Perlmutter in Colorado instead of staying in the very crowded Senate race.
Residents demand resignation from Valdosta superintendent
Why? Because he nixed the idea of showing Barack Obama's school house speech live. So the local NAACP wants his fired. How stupid.