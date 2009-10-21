Grassley Warns HHS Web Site May Be â€˜Propagandaâ€™

You know, George Bush could never have gotten away with something like this. The media would have devoured him.

Social workers remove new-born baby from obese mother

If the left could do that in this country, they would.

Morehouse College's Gay Travesty

Hahahahahaha. OMG. They banned cross dressing. It's a disaster. We're all doomed. How dare they.

Alexander to White House: Don't Create 'Enemies List'

Sad that he even has to make the suggestion to the White House.

Reporter never yelled at Scozzafava

The Scozzafava campaign says "never mind, we take it all back." What a bunch of idiots.