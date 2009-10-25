Nigeria actually arrests, shuts down online scammers

Wow.

Apple - iMac - The ultimate all-in-one desktop computer.

Surely one of you loving readers wants to buy me the new 27" model fully loaded. Surely you love me that much.

Bacon Jam

Heck yeah.

Veteran reporter's 5 lessons for Obama

CNN went under the bridge the three billy goats gruff crossed and interviewed the troll who lives there.

I Want a Slice of this Amazingly Freaky Dead Tauntaun Wedding Cake - Dead tauntaun wedding cake

Paging Moe. Paging Moe. Heck, paging my wife the baker. Um . . . Christy?

Obama declares swine flu emergency

I actually think the handling of this makes the case for government run health care even worse.

Swine Flu Cases Overestimated?

Why the rush by the CDC to stop counting? Hmmm . . . here's an idea: let's declare a pandemic then an emergency and when nothing happens we can say it was Obama who stopped the pending disaster. He did help the oceans to recede and the world to cool after all.