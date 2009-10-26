Castro's sister says she collaborated with CIA

A hero.

Prince Andrew defends big bonuses

A sane royal? Apparently so.

First Daughters Not Vaccinated Against H1N1

Whaaaa???? I thought this was a national emergency and everyone had to get vaccinated.

Cameron Todd Willingham's ex-wife agrees he was a "monster," sets the record straight...

Liberals and Kay Bailey Hutchison are trying to use the death of Todd Willingham against Rick Perry. Willingham was sentenced by the state of Texas to die and after his death, some people are saying he was innocent. Turns out his wife thinks he was a monster and it looks like he really was guilty.