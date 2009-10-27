A Second Poll has Hoffman in the lead

Check out the link for the details.

Man arrested over naked coffee in his own home in Springfield

This is absurd. Turns out the woman who saw him was a policeman's wife. She called her husband. The man was in his own home, alone.

U.S. official resigns over Afghan war - washingtonpost.com

THIS MAN IS A HERO. What? What's that? You mean George W. Bush is no longer President? Oh, geez. This man is a traitor. Let's bury the story.

A Graphic History of Newspaper Circulation Over the Last Two Decades

Dang.

Apocalypse Cow!

This post by Vlad reminds me of that part in Liberal Fascism where Jonah points out the Nazis spent an inordinate amount of time debating whether Germany should go vegetarian because of capitalism's effects of poor eating habits.

Sen. Fred Thompson endorses Kris Kobach for Secretary of State

Great for Thompson! I love that he's getting involved in state races. Kris Kobach is a good guy.