Fox wins election night; CNN places 4th

I think CNN should put me on at 8 o'clock instead of Larry King. That's the ticket. And I'm in Atlanta so we could revitalize their Atlanta studio too!

Election result: Red-state Dems worried, rethink agenda

How's that? I thought the Republicans were supposed to be worried after Tuesday night because they, you know, won.

The Plot to Purge GOP Moderates

Not that bad. I was a bit apprehensive to sit down with a reporter and do an actual "profile story" of me, but I think it turned out okay. Funny to see a headline about purging moderates when, in the article, I'm pretty clear I'm fine with moderates.