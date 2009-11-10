CT Gov Poll: Rell Leaves Race In TheÂ Lead

Gov. Rell of Connecticut is not going to seek re-election. Can't say I blame her. She really fell into the job in a trial by fire way. She's got a family that is growing up too.

France on the Hudson

Very good piece about the elections in New York City. But it reflects the nation as a whole. The Democrats are increasingly becoming the party of the very rich and very poor. The GOP can fill the void with the middle class, but needs to really be about economic opportunity and freedom, not more handouts.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl

You need this cookbook. Rare is there a cookbook that has a recipe on every single page that sounds delicious.