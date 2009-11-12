John King to Replace Lou Dobbs

OK, my dream job really is guest hosting for Rush Limbaugh while doing RedState. But doggoneit! I think I would be the most awesomeist replacement for Lou Dobbs that CNN could find. I could revitalize their whole network.

Portman Rising in Ohio

I don't want to write off Ganley immediately since he intends to make a go of it and not just be a poseur, but things are really looking up for Portman in Ohio. The Democrats continue to decline, Obama is increasingly unpopular, and Portman is looking more and more solid.

Eisenhower Interstate System in the style of H.C. Beck's London Underground Diagram

That's kind of cool. I'm a HUGE map junkie. I love maps. I collect maps. I have some very old maps and always get the most recent NatGeo World Map.

Redesigning the Worst NFL Helmet Graphics

Nice! The Patriots' redesign looks very Captain America.

Barrick shuts hedge book as world gold supply runs out

Oh good grief â€” peak gold now? Really? Pfffffft.

McDonald's Gitmo is hiring!

And Barack Obama intends to shut GTMO down. The one place within his control where jobs have not been lost.