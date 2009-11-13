Meet James

You know whose political stock just went up? James Galyean who is running for Congress in South Carolina. Why? He "helped write both the Detainee Treatment Act of 2005 and the Military Commissions Act of 2006. Those acts, despite considerable damage done to them by the liberal, internationalist wing of the Supreme Court, still have enough structure for any detention or legal issues that may arise at Guantanamo."

Jill Stanek - I've read the complaints

Good read by Jill Stanek taking me to task for a prior post. I don't think we're in that much of disagreement, but she makes some good points contrary to my own.