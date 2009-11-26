yeah, because I like stuff like this and Moleskins got trendy.

Thanks you Democrats! Please sirs, can we have another?!

Focus on the Family FAIL

There's big news out of the evangelical movement â€” the Manhattan Declaration. It's a great document put together by committed Christian conservatives.

Just one problem â€” they decided to announce on the day before Thanksgiving when not one person on earth is paying attention.

Come on FOF. Relaunch next week please.