Honduras voting for new president

The election in Honduras actually says more about the amateur nature of the Obama administration than it does Honduras. The first gut-level reaction of the administration was to side with the communist kleptocrats of South America. Then, when it realized it was wrong, decided unity within the OAS was more important than Honduras. Finally, the administration has tip toed to the correct position, but refuses to announce it publicly lest it look any more weak than it already is.

No. 17 LSU 33, Arkansas 30, OT

GEAUX TIGERS

RINO idiot: The GOP is becoming too conservative

Never argue with a woman carrying a gun. Besides, she's right.

Swiss Ban Minarets

Wow, worries about jihad and militant Islam are global.