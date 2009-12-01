He'd rather talk about upping the number of troops invading a muslim country than let anyone hear Linus explain the Gospel. That preachy Gospel business is much more offensive to the left than a leftist sending troops to Afghanistan to begin a surrender.

I thought Switzerland was part of Europe. According to Reuters that seems to not be the case.

Gizmodo has the picture of a secret plane in the U.S. arsenal. No word on if it is a UAV or manned jet.

Give Retweets a Chance

A defense of the new retweet on Twitter. Here's what i don't like â€” one of the ways people get information into the stream of conscience of users is by multiple retweets. If everyone is retweeting something, it must be important. But the new retweet system only shows the first person to retweet. At least that is my understanding of it.

An on/off switch for this function would help a lot. Seeing how many people are retweeting something, gives me a sense of what people are picking up on. I find it useful.