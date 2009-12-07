Google CEO: Secrets Are for Filthy People

Remarkable. You know, it is funny that Google's motto is "Don't be Evil." Reminding workers not to do something suggests that the default is to do just that. In other words, evil is their default behavior. Contrast that with . . say . . .the Golden Rule which exhorts you to do good, expressing a positive instead of a negative.

January 2010: Adam Ciralsky on Blackwater

I think this is supposed to be a hit job on Erik Prince, but the dude comes across as a total bad ass. I want him on my team. Oh wait! He is. That's why the left hates him.

Itâ€™s Time to Ask: Who Could Replace Ben Bernanke?

Yes it is. And by the way, why aren't you reading the New Ledger daily?

Is "Rube" Sarah Palin Redefining E-Campaigning?

Dan Riehl has a great post up on Sarah Palin and her e-campaign effort. Very thoughtful.

Cream Biscuits

My wife made these for me. They were delicious. I got off the airplane and there they were waiting for me. Yum.