The Buster Chair

All I want for Christmas. Hell, it's all I've wanted for Christmas for the last ten Christmases in a row. Ain't gonna happen though. But still, if ever I make big money, this sucker is mine. And no, I will not let the kids sit in it.

Joe Lieberman: Let's not make a deal!

Ezra Klein accuses Joe Lieberman of supporting a health care holocaust in this country letting hundreds of thousands of people die. At least he did, but after several people mentioned it on twitter, he toned his post down. Still pretty flamboyant of a statement.

Georgia political blogger holds nothing back

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution profiled yours truly.

Woman Comatose Month After Botched Abortion Gets $1.9 Million Settlement

Ugh. But hey, it's a constitutional right!

Texas Trouble for Sarah Palin?

I think Palin should endorse Perry. He's the conservative in the race.

GOP parties hearty

It's just like high school. Geez. Nothing wrong with it. Not trying to throw stone. But I do think it is interesting that Barbara Boxer's Deputy Chief of Staff hangs out with the GOP.