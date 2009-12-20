Mick Mulvaney For Congress

Nice front page for the campaign.

THE REDSTATE GATHERING 2010

Yep. I've decided. Instead of going back to Atlanta, we're going to go here.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail Hopes to Emulate Napa Valley

You go do your Napa wine tasting sissy tours. I aim for a golf outing along the Bourbon Trail.

Aston Martin Limited Edition Carbon Black Vantage

Grrrrrrr Baby.

Wikipedia Thuggery

Never trust wikipedia when it comes to most political and environmental issues -- particularly environmental issues.

Driveways in D.C. Now a No-Parking Zone

Wow. Probably a good thing they've banned hand guns in DC. This could really enrage some people. Note to Media Matters: not condoning it. Deal with it.