2009 Departures

You won't be seeing anything on this list in 2010. From Saturn cars to the Dodge Durango to Prescriptives makeup, they won't return next year. And who knew Oscar Mayer died this year?!?!

False-Flag Troll Caught Playing Racist to Smear Conservatives on C-SPAN

With a hat tip to Dan Riehl, this is too funny. Having been subjected to one of these tortuous C-SPAN interviews, I can attest that a large number of the calls felt very scripted and trollish. In fact, you were guaranteed that the bulk of the calls to the Republican line were people who started off with "Hi, how you? My name is Dan. I used to be a Republican until you guys started an illegal war in Iraq and began spending so much money. Now I'm a Democrat and want socialized health care, damn the deficits it'll cause. And why do you like to kill babies, but oppose abortion?" That's typical of a C-SPAN caller.

2010: The Year of the Tablet

Must have. In fact, I will have an Apple Slate. But please, for the love of all that is decent and holy, please don't precede the name with the letter "i". That's so 2005.

China unveils 'world's fastest train link'

Behold the power of a communist dictatorship that can just snap its fingers and build things without regard to supply, demand, cost, and the free market. Hey, sounds just like what the Democrats attempted in the stimulus plan!

A Virtual Tour of the White House at Christmas

Beautiful as always.