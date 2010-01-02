Twitter

Lots of RedState readers and contributors have twitter accounts. I suspect you are already following many of us. Here's your turn â€” put your twitter ID in the comments.

Amy Miller (amy_m_miller)

I only follow her because of her hat.

It's Only Words (itsonlywords)

Neil and I are going to make sure the state tags are working just for her.

Melissa Clouthier (MelissaTweets)

You are probabaly already following Dr. Clouthier.

Robert McCain (rsmccain)

Naturally.

Jules (redinbleustate)

A must follow except when she's having a bad day. Then we'll want to give her plausible deniability. Heh.

Adam Baldwin

We're going to cover some of my favorite twitterers today in the link list. Adam Baldwin is one of them.