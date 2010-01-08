Oh to be Gregoire

What is it with the Dems? They get unpopular as failed governors then join the Obama administration. It took Bush a while to get to the C and D teams in his administration. Obama is starting out that way.

Karl Roveâ€™s Hypocritical Call for Fiscal Rectitude

Dan Mitchell does a bang up job with this. I like Rove, but this does need to be said unfortunately. The GOP has a long way to go to regain street cred on fiscal issues and just attacking the other guy for doing what you did, but more so, isn't really the way to get it. Practicing in the majority what is preached in the minority is the ticket.

Perry Blogger Summit 2010 | Texans for Rick Perry

Wish I could be there. They asked and I had to decline due to a previous engagement in New York.

Snow covers Britain from head to toe

Neat picture of Britain from space. It is as white as Greenland. I blame Al Gore.