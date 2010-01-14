Seems Like Old Times

Another hero of the left hauled off to jail as a pedophile. Bet he'll get a job in the Obama administration.

It's hometown vs. old hand in spat in Franken's office

This Mark Wilson guy is apparently a naive fool. Franken's never really lived in Minnesota and during his campaign was still spending lots of time as well as getting lots of mail at his New York house. Franken wanted to be in the Senate. He doesn't care about the state except as a vessel to make that happen.

Gunnar Loves Wheat Thins

This has become the morning routine. The one year old loves his wheat thins.

Coffee and Markets: What Obamaâ€™s Big New Bank Fee Means for You

It's back!

Tea Party Convention Drama Fueled by Emerging GOP Alliance

Dave Weigel has a lengthy article on the tea party movement. I do want to clarify one thing. He quotes me saying, "I think it is a great con of people." To be clear, I was not talking about the Tea Party Convention or its organizers. I was talking more generally about the rush of people to claim self-appointed leadership roles within the tea party movement -- people who then take up lots of money with no accountability for what happens with the money. Sadly, some parts of the tea party movement have descended into that. But I absolutely was not talking about any person or specific organization with that particular comment.

Christie's Going to Teach the Teachers' Union

Elections have consequences and payback is hell.

The Apple Keynote

Hahahaha. No tablet.

Flensted Mobiles Five Viking Ships

This is a must have in the Erickson household.

Global Cooling? Another Media Fraud

Awesome.