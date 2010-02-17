links for 2010-02-17
A glitch for every gold at the Vancouver Games
"Perhaps," conceded Renee Smith-Valade, a spokeswoman for the organizing committee, "we did underestimate the degree to which people would want to get close to it."
Dear Lord. Despite what we're seeing on television, things aren't going so well on the ground in Vancouver.
Podcast: Liberty Candidate - Marlin Stutzman (U.S. Senate - Indiana)
United Liberty has a great podcast with Marlin Stutzman up.
Not another incumbent | The Indianapolis Star
Great column on the state of play in Indiana.