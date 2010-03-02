No Runny Eggs Â» A face tells a thousand words

Must see video.

Yes, President Obama Is A Smoking Hypocrite Â« Dr. Melissa Clouthier

Everybody is pointing out the smoking. Guess Obama is just proud not to be a quitter.

Red Mass Group:: The Circumcision Bill - or should we call it the Michael Morrisey Baby Penis Bill

This has got to be one of the dumbest things ever. Nevermind all the recent studies on STD's related to the issue, etc. Why the hell should the government be involved in something like this?!

Angels Land in Haiti | The Sundries Shack

We had a preacher from Haiti give the sermon in church this past Sunday. The devastation he talked about was amazing.

The Hoosierpundit: Obama Urged to â€œPackâ€ Supreme Court

history repeats itself. Consider this your must read of the day.