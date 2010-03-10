When Tweeting Your Abortion Doesn't Work Out So Well

Ugh.

Colorado's Medicaid / CHP glitches hurt the most vulnerable

Great government reform!

The Mayor of Detroit Agrees With Me: Destroy the City to Save It

Great, great write up by Ben Domenech at the New Ledger.

Zero Tolerance FAIL

Zero tolerance policies were designed so that those who teach our kids do not have to think or use discretion. And it ends up causing absurd results like this.

Eric Massa & Rahm Emanuel's Sordid Relationship

Hahahahahahaha.