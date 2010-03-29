Hey Barry, how about throwing me a bone? | The Daily Caller

My friend Mark Corallo makes a really excellent point â€” Obama is, in effect, bailing out the really rich on the backs of the middle class.

JustOneMinute: Trouble In Paradise

Hahahahaha. Sad for us though.

Hot Air Â» Blog Archive Â» Video: When Mattera Met Harkin

Besides buying Jason's book, you've *got* to watch this video.

Norman Podhoretz: In Defense of Sarah Palin - WSJ.com

The subtitle to the column says it all.

IMAO Â» Blog Archive Â» Random Thoughts

There's never anything random about Frank, except that there is. Hmmm . . . .

Tea Party rally in Searchlight, NV draws 8-10 thousand Â« Sister Toldjah

But, but, but I thought it was only a few hundred or a few dozen. Sigh.

Porsche Design Pâ€™6780 Diver | Gear Patrol

I want a cool watch, but I'm pretty sure I don't want a porsche watch. I'm thinking Swiss Army or TAG. Not sure though.