links for 2010-03-29
Hey Barry, how about throwing me a bone? | The Daily Caller
My friend Mark Corallo makes a really excellent point â€” Obama is, in effect, bailing out the really rich on the backs of the middle class.
JustOneMinute: Trouble In Paradise
Hahahahaha. Sad for us though.
Hot Air Â» Blog Archive Â» Video: When Mattera Met Harkin
Besides buying Jason's book, you've *got* to watch this video.
Norman Podhoretz: In Defense of Sarah Palin - WSJ.com
The subtitle to the column says it all.
IMAO Â» Blog Archive Â» Random Thoughts
There's never anything random about Frank, except that there is. Hmmm . . . .
Tea Party rally in Searchlight, NV draws 8-10 thousand Â« Sister Toldjah
But, but, but I thought it was only a few hundred or a few dozen. Sigh.
Porsche Design Pâ€™6780 Diver | Gear Patrol
I want a cool watch, but I'm pretty sure I don't want a porsche watch. I'm thinking Swiss Army or TAG. Not sure though.