Listen to a Panel of Undecided Voters
You can listen to my conversation with 35 undecided Republican voters here. One note — I kinda forgot it was on radio so for the first 15 minutes did a terrible job of explaining the hand raises. I promise I improved.The post Listen to a Panel of Undeci
You can listen to my conversation with 35 undecided Republican voters here. One note — I kinda forgot it was on radio so for the first 15 minutes did a terrible job of explaining the hand raises. I promise I improved.
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