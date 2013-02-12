Live on the Radio and You Can Call In
That’s right RedStaters, you can call in to my radio show tonight. I’ll be on till midnight eastern time. We’ll be kicking off the show with “Highway to Hell” since Dorner is in the inferno and our debt is heading to $17 t...
That’s right RedStaters, you can call in to my radio show tonight. I’ll be on till midnight eastern time. We’ll be kicking off the show with “Highway to Hell” since Dorner is in the inferno and our debt is heading to $17 trillion. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.