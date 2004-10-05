Screeeeeeecchhh! Is that the sound of Kerry's momentum coming to a hault?

I'll just update this one. Cheney is doing a good thing going after Kerry's record. The Central America reference is good. -- Make Edwards defend the global test. Good one. Making Edwards defend those words is great. They can't be defended. Cheney is about to bulldoze him.

This feels like the scene from Carrie (ironic?) where she unleashed on John Travolta. It's a slaughter.

-- Interupted by phone calls. Live blogging resumes later. -- Cheney comes across much more grown up than Edwards. The Dean slam was good. For the record, Christy is not yelling at the TV so far tonight. -- If Cheney plays his cards right, he could burn Edwards on this Iran sanctions question. -- Yeah! Take on Halliburton Edwards. Throw Cheney in the briar patch. Good job Dick. Edwards's "facts" are a bit off course. -- More thoughts later folks. I'm enjoying listening to this. -- voted against banning plastic weapons to go through metal detectors. Huh? -- This feels like the scene from Carrie (ironic?) where she unleashed on John Travolta. It's a slaughter.

Hello? Did you not get the poll numbers showing more people think Bush-Cheney will keep us safe and tell us the truth.

-- Tax cuts ain't an issue for the Democrats. Kerry and Edwards didn't even vote for the extension of middle class tax cuts. -- I don't care for the gay marriage question, but it is substantive. I think it was pitiful that Gwen Ifill, in effect, just turned Cheney's daughter into a campaign issue. Oh, good comeback Gwen. They are trying to have it both ways. -- The momentum for Kerry and Edwards is gone. Edwards was a drag on the ticket from the beginning. -- Jonah Goldberg gets it right

That Dick Cheney -- whose daughter is gay and whose boss is for the FMA -- would be less awkward explaining his position that the Democratic nominee.

Is Edwards avoiding the question again? Good Lord! I don't believe it!

-- Agh! Edwards says people want someone who will keep us safe and who will tell the truth. Hello? Did you not get the poll numbers showing more people think Bush-Cheney will keep us safe and tell us the truth. -- The Edwards paper tear was bad. And, Cheney has done well with the differences issue. He's more credible. Damn! Ifill called Edwards on breaking a rule. -- I think Kerry will rue the day he picked John Edwards. -- Come on Dick. Say "it's not the flip that matters. It's the flop." -- Hey, Ifill made a mistake. At least she caught it. -- Isn't "very divided country" editorializing. -- Good that Cheney brought up Zell Miller. -- Is Edwards avoiding the question again? Good Lord! I don't believe it! Good laugh from Cheney on the health care comeback. -- Given his background, I expect Edwards to have a good closing. Cliff May says this is the classic "Show Horse vs. Work Horse comparison." -- Edwards "Two Americas" closing, without saying it, really wasn't that good. Cheney is straight laced and serious. -- Best line of the night: "I've been President of the Senate for four years and this is the first time we've met in person." -- Screeeeeeecchhh! Is that the sound of Kerry's momentum coming to a hault?