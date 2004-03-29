Professor Bainbridge comments on the recent wave of LLC formations in the country. LLC's are limited liability companies that have liability protection similar to a corporation, but are taxed like a partnership. A lot of small businesses use LLC's.

I practice in this area of the law. I have been forming LLC's at a rate of about two each week for the past four months. I'm quite excited about some of them.

I think this is a sign that the economny is growing and that the jobs picture misses a lot of people who are newly self employed in new LLCs.