As more and more Americans wise up to the fact that Wall Street values and Main Street values are not necessarily the same, the House Republican leadership’s new team is firmly planting its flag with big business against individuals and Main Street. Steve Scalise has let a lobbyist for major corporations play a role in hiring staff, according to the Politico. Scales is now the House Republican Whip, who is charged with rounding up votes to pass key legislation.

The same lobbyist recently penned a piece advocating big business and actually lamented, “Defeating crony capitalism has become the battle cry of libertarian conservatives.”

Expect Steve Scales to come out swinging for amnesty and common core. Expect House leadership to further alienate the Republican base.

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