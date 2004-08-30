BoiFromTroy, in New York blogging from the convention, is covering a new commercial put out by the Log Cabin Republicans, the organization for gay Republicans.

Before I knew what they were actually called, I really use to think the LCRs were called the Pink Elephants. I don't know why, but when I was 14 or 15, I swear someone asked me what the gay Republican group was and I really thought they were the Pink Elephants.

No, no. They are the Log Cabin Republicans. I discovered that sometime after my 15th birthday. I personally like the name Pink Elephants.