Lois Lerner’s emails are gone. Her hard drive crashed and the IRS wants us to believe a scenario that they would never believe if it happened to you. They claim her emails are not salvageable. There is no backup apparently.

They waited until Friday afternoon to tell the world. Expect the press to ignore it and gloss it over. The circle of jerks in the press is far more interested in a recent survey of just how partisan Republicans and Democrats are.

Two years worth of emails are down the drain. Katie Pavlich has more on this.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, the IRS has “lost” two years of emails belonging to former head of tax exempt organizations Lois Lerner. The IRS doesn’t have a record of her emails to outside groups or government agencies from January 2009 through April 2011, conveniently encompassing some of the same time when tea party groups were being targeted for extra scrutiny and possible criminal prosecution. The IRS says the loss of emails is due to a “computer crash” and claims emails from or to Lerner from the White House, Democratic members of Congress, the Treasury Department, FEC and Department of Justice cannot be located. They do however have emails belonging to Lerner that she sent to other IRS employees.

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