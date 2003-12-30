Folks, I have been working all night. As is usual, clients are waiting until the last day of the year to think about tax consequences for this year.

I'm worn out. I have to be at a city council meeting tomorrow that I didn't find out about until I was in my car on the way home. I have discovery expiring in one case and everyone asking for extensions for my discovery (I like to send really obnoxious discovery when I file my complaint or answer -- keep moving the ball forward).

So, I'm off to bed only to wake up really early in the morning to go to a south Georgia city council meeting at a place I've never been before. What fun.