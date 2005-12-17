If you are not watching this television show, it would be kind of hard to get in to it now without watching some previous episodes, but it really has to be the best show on television. It is really, really good.

Alias has always been my favorite show, along with 24, but I have to say that Lost is fantastic. Oh how I wish Alias would get on iTunes. I'd buy the episodes I've missed this year, which have been most of them. Lost, however, is available in iTunes and I have purchased the episodes I've missed and watched them on my flights to and from Washington (I've only missed two).

If you haven't seen lost, I suggest you start watching it.