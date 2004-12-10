Observing him during his stay as Senator Majority Leader, I often thought Trent Lott had lost the two jewels of maledom. In a dispute over the ratio of committee staff, Lott's have apparently grown again.

"That was in place during the many, many years of Democratic tyranny"

See, regardless of their majority, the Democrats always controlled two-thirds of the committee staff. Now that they are in the minority, they are crying foul at Republican plans to do the same.

That's why I say the Republicans should go ahead and use the nuclear option for filibusters. I do not believe that, if they ever take the Senate again, the Democrats would hesitate to use the nuclear option in the face of Republican opposition. They'd be aided by a willing media all to eager to run stories about the judiciary in a crisis justifying the use of the nuclear option.