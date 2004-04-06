I've caught up on a lot of day time TV today between bouts of running at top speed to the bathroom.

Between the DS9 marathon on SpikeTV, I caught some of Lou Dobbs. The seemingly normal and rather conservative Lou Dobbs is apparently on a tirade about outsourcing.

He had some guy on bemoaning outsourcing or, as he calls it "Exporting America." Then he had a feature story entitled "Exporting America." Then he referred people to his website that has a list of companies that are "exporting America."

Damn, he sure can stay on message. The problem is he is conducting a news show without any balance. He does not have (or at least not today) competing views. He's scaring the hell out of people about outsourcing when, in fact, outsourcing is a great thing for consumers and most everyone else.