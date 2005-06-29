The Macon Recall Effort collapsed this evening, though most likely temporarily, after having secured the 100 names needed to file an application. It turned out that the Chairman of the Recall effort, and named sponsor of the petition, was not registered in 2003 for the mayoral election. The recall law requires that the sponsors and signatories of the petition all be registered to vote in the last election of the person to be recalled. As the Chair is the "named Chairman" under the recall law, the application was null and void.

The effort to collect signatures must be restarted. However, considering it took the recall effort just one weekend to collect the necessary signatures, that should not be a problem. The real problem comes from the possible demoralization of the overall effort.