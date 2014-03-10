On Wednesday night, I’m going to join the Madison Project and Senator Mike Lee for a Tele-Townhall.

Among the topics of discussion will be: How shrinking the federal government and fostering free market competition will benefit average American families while interventionist policies raise the cost of food, fuel, and healthcare â€“ often to benefit well-connected special interests;

Ideas for eliminating corporate welfare and corporate favors;

Defending traditional marriage, especially through the prism of the 10th Amendment and religious liberty; and

Why abolishing the federal gas tax and devolving transportation responsibility to the states will save money and improve infrastructure.

The town hall will start at 7:45pm ET. If you’d like to participate, email info@madisonproject.com to RSVP.

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