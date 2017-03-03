Let me pose a hypothetical situation to you. A man and woman marry. They have three children over the course of their 20 years of marriage. In recent years, the husband has been more and more withdrawn. Something has changed. His wife and children can see it. He knows it. He goes to a therapist to deal with whatever it is that is affecting him.

One day, well into therapy, the husband announces he identifies as a woman and intends to begin sex reassignment. The wife and children are horrified and the wife files for divorce. The question is this: is the wife a bigot? Unfortunately, and increasingly, a lot more people than you might think would say yes.

Updated: Fri Mar 03, 2017