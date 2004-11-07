I know, you thought it would never happen. Someone at Kos is actually making a bit of sense. One of the lefties, Kid Oakland, writes a pretty good piece about not using vote fraud charges irresponsibly because it would hurt the cause of voter reform.

Let me just add this: I cannot tell you how many people in NYC discuss Diebold rigging the election for George W. Bush. "You know, the CEO stays at the White House." Oh. Scary. Some were serious, some were joking, and some had that "I'm joking" laugh that indicates they are serious, but they don't want you to think they are nuts.