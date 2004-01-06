Mark A. Kilmer states that "Those four, the craziest of the Dem field save Lyndon LaRouche, will be [the only Democrats] on the [District of Columbia Dem Primary] ballot. No one else. Dean is said to be favored, but as an analyst, I have to consider this primary make-or-break for the Sharpton candidacy. He essentially has to win this thing if he is to have any hopes of moving on to win the Democrat nomination. I've succeeded in amusing myself, no small feat."

But, isn't there some truth to this. If Al Sharpton cannot win the D.C. primary -- arguably the primary that will have the most black voter participation -- will the media continue to treat his campaign with the seriousness it does not deserve?