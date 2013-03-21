March for Marriage on March 26, 2013
The National Organization for Marriage is organizing a march on Washington, DC on March 26, 2013 in support of marriage â€” actual marriage, not what the left is advocating for. They need your help too. You can give a contribution to support the Marc
The National Organization for Marriage is organizing a march on Washington, DC on March 26, 2013 in support of marriage â€” actual marriage, not what the left is advocating for. They need your help too. You can give a contribution to support the March for Marriage by going here. If you are wondering why suddenly you are hearing so much in the media about gay | Read More »