Marco Rubio Steps Closer to an Obama Hug
You may remember lessons when you were a child by your parent or Sunday School teacher that doing bad things leads to a life of ruin. That telling one little white lie often leads to other lies to cover up the first one, which can lead to worse things....
You may remember lessons when you were a child by your parent or Sunday School teacher that doing bad things leads to a life of ruin. That telling one little white lie often leads to other lies to cover up the first one, which can lead to worse things. Which brings me to my disappointment in Marco Rubio and how he came to support the | Read More »