C. Jack and the City are at war. The mayor has proven himself to be an inept politician only able to get his way by keeping everyone in the dark.

I've come to the conclusion that the mayor's version of reality is different from everyone else's reality. In addition, I'm starting to hear that some black politicians are ready to challenge the mayor, should the recall make it through court. The recall, by the way, has a phenomenal chance of getting through court. Rumor has it that the effort has patiently, patiently collected enough evidence to overcome the statutory probably cause burden.